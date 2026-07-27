The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Korabell's avatar
David Korabell
2d

Okay, I remember these. I've now lived in Australia for several years and I have a good supplement for this story

The Australian Women's Weekly Childrens birthday cakes :

https://www.womensweeklyfood.com.au/baking/australian-womens-weekly-childrens-birthday-cakes-29679/

This includes the famous ' Duck' cake that has been referenced in the "Bluey" TV show.

Many of these look more than a little challenging, then again - I'm a great meal cook and a terrible baker.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Retroist
Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein's avatar
Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein
2d

Growing up there were several kids in our church all about the same age, and we had all our birthday parties together. One of the mothers made character cakes for all parties (just like that Donald Duck Pic). I can remember R2D2 and Animal from the Muppets. She did a really great job and the cakes always looked perfect. I don't know what she did with all those pans though because she also had a really small kitchen.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Retroist
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Retroist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture