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Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein's avatar
Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein
1d

I've been running it on my tablet when it is docked on my desk during work. I've had it on almost all day every work day for about a month now, I mute it during meetings. It has almost become pavlovian for me, because when I don't have it on it feels like something is "off" and I'm slightly agitated. Work has been stressful recently and I find just having this on quietly in the background to be very comforting, plus I get accurate weather info any time I want!

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TRT's avatar
TRT
1d

I used to love The Landscape Channel.

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