The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ObsoleteSony's avatar
ObsoleteSony
1d

You can still buy them in Argentina:

https://articulo.mercadolibre.com.ar/MLA-603038346-argentina-685-gj-1276-john-f-kennedy-serie-1v-ano-1964-_JM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
1dEdited

Man, this a great piece! I wrote a note on the very same subject earlier this year https://substack.com/@gunnarmiller/note/c-111215095 .

I seem to recall that those matchbook offers would result in receipt of a big bag of random cancelled stamps. I remember those Kennedy covers like it was yesterday!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture