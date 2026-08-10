The Retroist

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Ken Priebe's avatar
Ken Priebe
9h

In 1980 there was a clay animation feature based on the Pogo comic strip called I GO POGO (alternate title: POGO FOR PRESIDENT). Its planned theatrical release was dropped, so it was initially released only as a VHS rental through Fotomat.

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
10h

Another very prominent American business that somehow never made it to Canada. I suppose we were too loyal to our domestic suppliers, like the now-extinct Don's Photo in downtown Winnipeg...

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