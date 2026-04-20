The Retroist

The Retroist

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Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein's avatar
Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein
3d

I remember when this show came to New York and the ads on TV. My family was very much "into" fantasy. Lord of The Rings, Goblins and Faries, the whole nine yards. My mother had a framed print of The Unicorn Rests in the Garden". We one hundred percent wrote this off as something from a midway "freak show". It's very interesting to know the reality of it all these years later.

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Webra Dinger's avatar
Webra Dinger
3dEdited

I remember this, too. I loved unicorns as a child and had them all over my bedroom, but I knew that

this something grotesque and not meant to be. That poor animal.

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