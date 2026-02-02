The Retroist

Martin
3h

This is a fascinating read for me. As I am in the UK, the TV broadcast market was very different to the US. The BBC was the only player for a long time.b But it just shows how much regulations and independence (or lack of) can influence how things developed and evolved in different countries. I think around a similar sort of time in the 70s independent broadcasting was just starting to become a thing in the UK with the IBA. This was made up ofb regional broadcasters but the difference being they all came together to reach a national audience, but with then had regional variations when a local output was different. I remember distinctly the ident of Yorkshire Television as a child. Affectionately know as YTV. Cable TV never became a big thing until the late 90s. And satellite was always the dominant option. There was I believe a cable TV system in the 60s known as Rediffusion. But it was limited to a few cities I think.

Paul Prothero
4h

I never became a Cubs or Braves fan, but I watched every game on WGN and WTBS that I could. The nightly Braves game became a soundtrack to my high school and early college years.

