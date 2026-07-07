The Retroist

The Retroist

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Sennapod's avatar
Sennapod
8h

For some reason the memory that sticks out of all the times I was in Suncoast was when I walked in and prominently displayed on the front wall was a huge line of VHS tapes that presumably was a complete collection of Dark Shadows which I had never heard of up to that point.

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Heath Racela's avatar
Heath Racela
8h

These were great memories! We used to get our haircut at a salon in our local mall across from Suncoast. When I was in maybe fourth grade, my dad left me in the salon while he went to browse at Suncoast. He came back with a VHS copy of Grease, which my sister and I had never heard of. The movie starts with the melodramatic "Love is a Many Splendored Thing" sequence on the beach, followed by the animated title sequence. My sister and I were both so confused by what he was showing us, but by the end, we adored the movie. It was definitely not age appropriate for us, but we watched that old VHS tape hundreds of times and learned all the songs and dances. I don't remember buying anything else there- it was always expensive, but still fun to browse.

I didn't know Best Buy owned them for a time either!

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