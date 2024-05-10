In this episode of the Retroist Podcast, we are looking at the "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," a TV series that charts the early adventures of the iconic Indiana Jones. This series fleshes out the formative years of the young Indy as he travels the globe and, like Forrest Gump, he engages with historical figures and participates in key events that shaped the 20th century. Unlike the high-stakes treasure hunts typical of the Indiana Jones film saga, this series opts for a more educational and character-driven exploration of Indy's development into the archaeologist we know from the films.

The fun thing about "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" is how it cleverly intertwines real historical contexts with the Indy’s fictional world, offering us a blend of adventure and a history lesson in each episode. The series production stands out by its unique approach to storytelling, where each episode is a standalone story that that can also be combined with another episode to make a feature length film. That capability really highlights the craftsmanship of George Lucas.

In this episode of the podcast, we will explore how "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" not only plays with the Indiana Jones narrative but also serves as a crucial component in understanding the complexities of Indy's character. Did we need all this info about Indy? Probably not, but for fans of the show, it was a great wait to give us more of the character when we couldn’t get prime Harrison Ford Indy to make more movies. Despite having so many episodes, this show is weirdly overlooked. I hope by talking about it, I can get you to look at it again or the first time.

Listen and download The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 320th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 21 of this season. That is a lot.

This is the fourth episode in a series of podcasts I will be doing about Indiana Jones and the first outside the original trilogy.

Some names I tried really hard to say correctly in this one. I think I did it.

I have tried on many styles throughout my life, but never returned to my psuedo Indy look.

Surprising little interesting advertising for the show. I don’t feel like it was well-supported.

A lot of the episodes are online.

I preferred the less young Indiana Jones stories. They were just more similar to the real Indy stories.

The Harrison Ford episode got some promos and hype at the time. After watching it, my Mom asked me what I thought and remember complaining that he wasn’t in it enough.

I feel like I mispronounced one name here. I tried listening to it online, but I am not sure if I got it right. Maybe I did, so I won’t talk about it any further.

I wonder if Disney talks about doing another series like this? I thought I remember them talking about Marion Ravewood as a series. With a bigger budget, they could make a few Young Indy films each year.

Up next, Crystal Skull or Indiana Jones Video Games.

Keeping this up here. I have been having issues with YouTube lately. Until that had been worked out, I will not be posting episodes of the show there. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Bonus Clipping should be up on Patron tomorrow.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.