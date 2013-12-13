Welcome to the Retroist The Secret of My Success Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the 1980s cult classic, The Secret of My Success. I begin by talking about my time in corporate America and how I would not ever be able to deal with the office intrigues of this film.

After sharing that crazy time in my life I move onto the film. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the reception of the film, the soundtrack, and much more.

