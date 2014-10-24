Welcome to the Retroist The Last Man on Earth Podcast. On this week’s show I talk all about the 1964 cult film classic, “The Last Man on Earth”.

I start off talking about how the movie put me on edge after the first time I watched it.

Then I talk about book it is based on, its author, the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, its reception, other versions of the story that have made it onto the big screen and much more.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist The Last Man on Earth Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.