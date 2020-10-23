In this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the late-eighties teen fantasy comedy, Teen Witch. This movie has become a cult classic and had many fans, all of whom arrived at that fandom in different ways. My fandom was a slow burn but was acquired without a hint of irony.

I start off talking about how I arrived at that fandom before moving onto the film itself. Then I discuss the people in front of and beyond the camera, the shooting locations, the music, its reception, and much more.

If I cannot persuade you to check out the entire film, please point your browser over to YouTube and search for Top That. Even if you have seen it a dozen times, it will bring a smile to your face.

Listen and download the Teen Witch Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

I edited out a lot about the cast. Sometimes it’s just too much, but I do sometimes feel bad because a lot of talented people here.

I discussed Bewitched for about a minute. Edited that out.

I discussed It’s Your Move for about 30 seconds. Edited that out.

I tried to edit in more movie music, but not comfortable with it. So kept it minimal.

Edited out my favorite lines from the film. That was two minutes.

I tried out a new section about locations. It was meh. I did keep in a little trivia about the Thriller house, but that is it.

I had another commercial break for Skittles, but it was a bit on the nose. Taste the rainbow.

I forgot to mention a Gibb on the Saved by the Bell theme.

I had laid out the lyrics to Top That, but it didn’t really go anywhere. I edited that out but pulled some out for the stinger. No sirens interrupting this episode, which was a nice change.

I played around with the effect I play during quotes. It is less “telephone-like” now and should be easier to hear. I am going to use this setting from now on.

I thought I was having some weird microphone issues, but it turned out to be a software issue. That’s a relief. I really like my microphone.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.