Welcome to the Retroist Tales of the Gold Monkey Podcast. This week on the show, I talk about what should have been a smash TV show, “Tales of the Gold Monkey.”

After telling you a story about the show, I moved onto the facts. I talk about the development, the plot, the cast and its influence on other shows.

List fans rejoice! Metagirl is here to lay out another great top 5 list for all you list fans.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Tales of the Gold Monkey Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.