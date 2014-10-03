Welcome to the Retroist Tales from the Darkside Podcast. In this episode of the show, I start off talking about how my earliest exposure to Tale from the Darkside was through the too-thin walls of my family’s house.

Then I talk about the people behind the scenes on Tales from the Darkside, the show’s reception, the narration, music, the Monsters TV series, the film, and much more. metagirl makes her triumphant return to the show and presents the Retroist Top 5 episodes of Tales from the Darkside.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Tales from the Darkside Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.