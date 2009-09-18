Welcome to the Retroist Space Invaders Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk about the late 70’s Arcade Classic Space Invaders. I start off talking about the first time I saw a Space Invaders arcade machine at the Jersey Shore.

Then I talk about the company that built it, Taito. The game’s influences and it’s legacy. How it did in Japan and the US. The differences between the various versions and much more.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Space Invaders Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.