Welcome to the 7th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode is all about the toys from the seventies sci-fi classic, The Six Million Dollar Man.

This episode was a surprise to me. I had recorded a section about toys during my Six Million Dollar Man podcast. When I listened back to it, I had two problems.

The segment was too long to be a part of a podcast. I didn’t like the flow. It was missing something.

So when I released the episode, I removed most of the discussion of toys outside my initial story and thought I would try to rerecord. This episode is the result of my efforts.

It is slightly different from my standard podcast in that I mostly discuss the toys. So a little but more opinion and a lot more retro audio. I hoped you find it as fun to listening to it as I did putting it together.

The show starts with a little discussion about something I content with as a collector, “what do we hold onto?” Then I move into the toys!

Listen and download the Retroist Six Million Dollar Man Toys Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

7th episode of the new season.

This, like many episode this season was not planned. This episode was supposed to be Alien Nation.

It is a follow-up or companion podcast to my Six Million Dollar Man episode.

I covered The Bionic Woman a few years ago.

I had more about The Bionic Woman in this episode, but cut it all out since I had covered it earlier.

Removed about a minute from the story segment where I have other examples of toys I dumped over the years.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy. Love that new track during the closing credits of the show.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.