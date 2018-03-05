On today’s show, I talk about the game show classic, Press Your Luck. I kick off the show talking about how comforting it was to watch great shows like this when I was home from school. Then I talk a little about how I turned the Whammies from the show into monsters in my Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Then we get into the meat of the show. I discuss the show that this is based on, “Second Chance,” the people in front of and behind the camera, the tragic death of Peter Tomarkan who hosted the show, the controversy behind Michael Larson, and much more.

This is the third time I have attempted to do a Press Your Luck podcast. So I am very happy to finally be able to release an episode, so I hope you enjoy it. More importantly, I hope it persuades you to revisit the show or check it out for the first time.

Historically I have released my episodes on Friday. Multiple people have asked me to change that and release it at the start of the week. So this week I am giving that a try. So hopefully it is something you can enjoy at the start of your week. Perhaps on your way to work or during a much-needed break.

