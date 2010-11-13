On today’s show, we talk all about the television series, The Incredible Hulk. We talk about the characters on the show, the talent behind the show, its amazing music, and the show’s legacy and potential reboot. We also have a brand new top 5 list from metagirl and a lot of great audio from Peachy.

Listen to the Retroist Incredible Hulk Podcast