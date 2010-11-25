Welcome to the Retroist Planes Trains and Automobiles Podcast. On today’s show we talk all about the 80s comedy classic, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. This is a classic been of Holiday cinema that is definitely worth revisiting this Thanksgiving. In this show we talk about the movie’s plot, production, the cast, and the people behind the camera.

Peachy adds his voice to the show this week and brings a perspective from across the Atlantic. He also provides the music you hear on the show.

