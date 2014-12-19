Welcome to the Retroist National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Podcast. On this episode of the show, we talk about the holiday classic, “Christmas Vacation.” I start off talking about my memorable experience decorating the house with holiday lights when I was a kid and how that did not go as planned. Then I talk about the plot of the film, the people in front of and behind the camera, the film’s reception, its sequels and prequels and much much more.

Vic Sage is back with a brand new, “Why Should I know this Person?” This week Vic sets his sights on Hollywood legend E.G. Marshall.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.