Retroist Misfits of Science Podcast
I had been planning a Misfits of Science episode for a while. So I was happy when this won the voting on the Retroist Patreon as the newest Supporter Only Show.
I start the show talking about short-lived TV shows of the past. How when they were taken off the air, you often didn’t know if they had been canceled until the next season’s TV guide arrived. It was disappointing but that whole summer you could still dream about your favorite show.
Then I move onto Misfits of Science. I discuss the people behind the show, the characters and the people who played them, the music, and much more.
You can pick up imports of the series, for some reason it was more wanted in Germany than it was in the United States. No one is currently streaming them “officially” but you can often find them posted to YouTube.
This podcast will only appear in the feed given to Patreon Supporters. If you are interested in this show and voting on other Supporters-Only episodes, please check out the Retroist Patreon.
Show Notes
This is the third of the Supporter Only Podcast for Patreon Supporters. I am posting it here to help boost awareness of what is happening over there. Regular episodes will continue, but extra shows and content are also being posted there.
I have also been released lots of scans and audio bonus tracks with other episodes, this is the second full episode that was chosen by voting.
Voting will start up soon for the next Support Episode.
I went a little Doberman crazy originally but cut some of it down, but did find a nice promo for the Doberman Gang to include. With narration by Paul Frees (I think). I wish the show had that flying doberman.
NBC’s high-concept stuff is right up my alley and I love reading about the early to mid-eighties at NBC. They were always taking big swings.
I had multiple promos, but cut it down to just one, my favorite one with Knight Rider and Miami Vice.
I originally had more about the characters, but it was going on too long.
I had recorded this episode a few weeks ago but was holding off trying to connect with Jeff Sturges to talk about Epcot music. None of my attempts have worked so far, but if it does I will release it as an extra.
I love the name Basil Poledouris, it is very fun to say.
I cut down on the amount of intro and “Feels like Science.” As I said, it is very long in its full form.
Some fun music in the show, especially in the pilot.
I imagine if the show has continued, we would have had a Saturday Morning cartoon spin-off. I bet there we would have finally gotten that flying doberman.