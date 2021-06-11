I had been planning a Misfits of Science episode for a while. So I was happy when this won the voting on the Retroist Patreon as the newest Supporter Only Show.

I start the show talking about short-lived TV shows of the past. How when they were taken off the air, you often didn’t know if they had been canceled until the next season’s TV guide arrived. It was disappointing but that whole summer you could still dream about your favorite show.

Then I move onto Misfits of Science. I discuss the people behind the show, the characters and the people who played them, the music, and much more.

You can pick up imports of the series, for some reason it was more wanted in Germany than it was in the United States. No one is currently streaming them “officially” but you can often find them posted to YouTube.

This podcast will only appear in the feed given to Patreon Supporters. If you are interested in this show and voting on other Supporters-Only episodes, please check out the Retroist Patreon.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT PATREON

Show Notes