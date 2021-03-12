Welcome to Episode 6 of the 13th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the legendary or infamous (depending on who you ask) pork fast food sandwich, McDonald’s McRib.

I am a fan of fast food and enjoy reading about the fast-food industry. This episode is a celebration of the McRib and a discussion of its history and creation.

I start the show talking about quests. I enjoy seeking things and fast food has given me many opportunities to seek things over the years. From premiums to limited-time foods, the searching has brought me great joy.

Then I move onto the sandwich itself. I discuss the creators of the McRib, the process of making one, its relationship to the pork industry, its initial failure, and its slow inevitable rise.

Metagrrl is back this week with a top 5 list of discontinued McDonald’s menu items. It’s a great list that could almost be a podcast unto itself. I think you will enjoy it.

The McRib is a fascinating bit of food science and commerce. It has a colorful history that is worth exploring. I am not sure why, but it makes me happy that a community has coalesced around a molded pork patty sandwich. So make sure to get a McRib while you can.

Production Notes

The sixth episode of Season 13, but the 5th I recorded.

This episode was a little longer, I did some bio work on some of the people who worked on the McRib, but it took away from the main point of the show.

Right now it is Shamrock Shake season and the McRib is supposed to still be at McDonald’s. I tried to find a restaurant selling both, but so far no luck. The quest continues.

Interested in food science? You should read Anastacia Marx de Salcedo’s Combat-Ready Kitchen: How the U.S. Military Shapes the Way You Eat.

Some of the music you hear in the show is by me. Although most of it is by Peachy.

I have been playing around with making a few audio bumpers on my own. Two of them appear in this episode. I was going for something a little upbeat and short.

Metagrrl’s top 5 list is a little longer than usual, but it is info-packed. I would listen to an hour more of it if it was available. I have a rare outtake from metagrrl that I will probably include in a Patreon Bonus Track.

Thanks to metagrrl for including a call out to the Patreon McDonald’s Roast Beef sandwich. Two McDonald’s Sandwich episodes in one season!

Cylon Robot-style voice makes an appearance. Trying to get the audio working again the way it was. I think it still needs some changes, but it’s getting close.

I had another story about eating at the mall I worked at. I will probably re-record that as a Patreon Bonus Track.

I talk and write about fast food often. The reactions to doing so can be very passionate and I have gotten some flack for being such a fan. It surprises me how people can come out swinging over such things.

If you do post something about fast food or sugary cereal on social media, you can count on someone making a “joke” or a serious statement about diabetes. Usually with an image of Wilfred Brimley.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.