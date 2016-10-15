Welcome to the Retroist Mazes and Monsters Podcast. On today’s show, I start off by talking about my encounters with the film, but more importantly how my family reacted to it. As it turns out, I have a pretty cool family. After I get through that, I start talking about this 1982 telefilm. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, including the author of the original book, Rona Jaffe. Then I talk about the inspiration for the story, the plot and so much more.

The episode contains a great audio treat that was put together by Retroist contributor, blogger, and collector Greg (RetroArt). Greg tracked down the legendary dice wizard Lou Zocchi, who founded Gamescience, and got him to talk about how he feels about the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks to Greg and Lou for making my year with this. If you are a regular listener to the show, you can expect to hear this new audio in any RPG or game-related podcast I put out in the future.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.