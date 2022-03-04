Welcome to Episode 15 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I talk about the arcade classic, Mappy.

I first tried to cover Mappy about 7 or 8 years ago and was not happy with how it turned out. I took my time recording it this time around, and I am much happier with the end results.

At the opening of the show, I discuss what it was like tracking all the local arcade games in my town and how I could obsess over a mysterious adult who would play Mappy in our town.

After that, I get into the game itself. I talk about the people and companies behind the game, its sequels, ports, music, animated series and much more.

Mappy is an excellent game that often gets buried under better known titles. It’s got complexity, a timeless theme (cat vs. mouse), and is extremely replayable. I hope I can persuade you got to give it a try.

Listen and download the Mappy Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

This is the 15th episode of the 14th season of the podcast. The season is going on so long that I have lost track of when I recorded this in relation to other episodes.

I had another story I thought about using. Memories I have of playing video games alone at various locations in our town. I had a serious arcade game addiction.

I tried my hardest to pronounce names correctly, hopefully I got close.

I cut out about 90 seconds about Namco and about 60 seconds about Bally Midway. Just slowed things down.

I did try a few strategy guides I found online. I was surprised at how quickly my high score went up. Those multipliers are key.

Was trying to get a top 5 list going. Top 5 video games featuring mice, but it didn’t come together. Metagirl will be back in the last two episodes of this season, though.

I took a little dig at Dig Dug. Mr. Do! rules!!

I love the color style of the trampolines in Mappy, something about the color change.

I am terrible at the bonus stage. Always have been and I still am today.

The Mappy cartoon is amusing. Please check it out on YouTube.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Here is the original art provided by Christopher Tupa that I used for social media promotion. Christopher did two pieces, both are great. Again he made two very different and at the same time excellent.

Artwork by Christopher Tupa

Artwork by Christopher Tupa

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.