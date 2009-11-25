Welcome to the Retroist Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Podcast. This week’s podcast is a little early and is all about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, I talk about the history of the parades, its broadcast and of course the various balloons that we see every year.

We have a nice treat this week. We have audio from the Retroist Broadcasting Archive on their disastrous attempt at broadcasting at the parade.

