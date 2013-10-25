Welcome to the Retroist John Carpenters The Thing Podcast. On today’s show, we talk all about the horror sci-fi classic, John Carpenter’s The Thing. We talk about the cast, the plot, the people behind the camera and much, much more. Vic Sage is back with a new Why Should I Know This Person. This week, Vic covers Wilfred Brimley.

I have been meaning to get this episode up on the site for a while, so I am very happy to be able to get it up before Halloween.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.