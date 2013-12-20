Welcome to the Retroist How the Grinch Stole Christmas Podcast. On this week’s show we talk about the 1960’s animated holiday classic, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” We cover a lot of fun info in this episode. I talk about the book and the very talented author who created it. Then I discuss the man who animated this special, the 2000 movie, the musical and much much more.

I am joined this week by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I Know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Thurl Ravenscroft.

