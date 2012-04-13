By the power of Greyskull! Welcome to the Retroist He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Podcast. On today’s show we talk all about He-Man and his pals and enemies. It is such a big subject, so I try and give an overview of the initial wave of He-Mania and how it came to be. Plus I chart some its trajectory since it launched. Music on the show was provided by Peachy.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.