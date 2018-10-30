Welcome to the 2018 edition of the Retroist Halloween Special Podcast. On today’s show, I finally shut up and turn the microphone over to other people who tell their Halloween stories.

The Retroist Podcast is divided into two sections. A smaller section where I tell a story related to the subject of the podcast and a longer section about the subject. If you enjoy those smaller section, you will enjoy this podcast.

In this episode of the show, I am joined by some new contributors and a couple of Retroist regulars. Joining me are Allison, Charles, Josh, Ashley and Vic Sage. Who tell stories of crazy costumes, great Halloween TV, memorable decorations and unusual Halloween destinations.

About our Participants

Charles Potomac of The Last Hometown Podcast. Can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LastHometown/ and on twitter as @lasthometown.

Ashley Thomas is The Nerdy Blogger. You can check out her blog at http://nerdyblogging.wordpress.com, where she writes about film, television, geek culture, and the occasional dose of retro goodness, everything you need to know about the #nerdlyfe. Ashley also contributes to retroist.com and can be found on Twitter @TheNerdyBlogger and on facebook at facebook.com/TheNerdyBlogger.

Josh Stafford is the co-owner of the historic Mayfair Theatre in Ottawa, Canada. One of the oldest single screen independent cinemas to be found anywhere. He is the creator and writer of Zomkeys, with three issues currently available from Winter Star Comics. He wrote & directed a short film that screened at San Diego Comic Con, and co-produced & co-directed a roller derby documentary for CBC.Josh can be heard on the weekly Mayfair Theatre Podcast.

Allison Venezio is a regular Retroist Contributor and Creator of Allison’s Written Words. You can also find her on Twitter at @AllisonGeeksOut.

Last, but not lease is Vic Sage. Vic is always here on the Retroist and has several fine podcasts hosted here on the site including, Saturday Frights and Diary of an Arcade Employee.

I enjoy putting together these special, but they are challenging. Not the editing, but wrangling the people who have the time and finding stories that will work or are consistent. The last few specials, have felt a bit forced because of this.

So this will most likely be my last special that involves guest submissions. I have written 2 scripted Halloween specials. If I can find some people and record them in the future, I would release those, but I can say with confidence that this will be the last of this type of show you will hear for the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great week.