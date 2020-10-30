In this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the 1982 horror classic, Halloween III: Season of the Witch. This film was not well-reviewed when it came out, but over the years it has developed a much-deserved fanbase.

I begin the episode discussing the novelty of an outlier in a horror franchise and how it can ruin masks for you if you have too much imagination. Then I move into the film itself. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, what it has in common with Invasion of the Body Snatcher, how John Carpenter scores a film, and much more.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch is a lot of fun to watch. So if you are looking for a scary film, you haven’t watched a dozen times, why not give it a chance. It is slow in parts, but it is chock full of interesting and often conflicting mythology that helps make it very rewatchable.

Production Notes

This cast is large, so I edited it down to the main three cast members. I tried to at least mention everyone else.

I did give more background on the original Halloween films. Cut that out. I already covered both films in separate podcasts.

The music in this movie is great. Wish I could play some of it.

Removed a commercial for a broadcast of the film on network TV. Cut it mostly for time.

Cut down the Silver Shamrock jingle.

I cut about a minute out about Hill. I have covered her in other podcasts as well and wanted to focus on the film a bit more.

Edited out filming locations and tried again to do favorite lines.

I had some quotes that I removed, I moved a good one by our favorite mask maker to the stinger.

I sang the jingle a few times and cut them all out.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.