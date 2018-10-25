Retroist Halloween Commercials Special Podcast
Commercials are an important part of pop culture. They reflect the time we live in and can trigger strong feelings of nostalgia. So on today’s show, I share with you a few of my favorites from the past on the Retroist Halloween Commercial Specials Podcast. From food to haunted mansions, I play a wide array of ads, all of them focused around this most creepy of holidays.
Some of the shows are local selections. I really enjoy it when they mention unique locations and places, even when I don’t know them personally. So if a commercial is not from your area, I apologize. Hopefully next year, I will get a commercial from your area.
Are you interested in what commercial are included? Here are my rough notes:
Walgreens
Hallmark Scratch n Sniff stickers, Pumpkin beanbags, and Halloween decorations
Woolworth for all your Halloween needs. sounds to make you shiver
Hallmark – Halloween s Coming…what are you gonna do about it? Spooky Sounds Tape
Thrifty Stores – film to capture the moment
Walgreens Scary decorations and candy
LaVerdiere’s
Woolworth and Woolco costumes
Toys R Us has your costumes
McDonald’s Halloween Gift Certificates
Dunkin Donuts Halloween Donuts
Burger Chef – Halloween Magic Meal Trays
Roy Rogers Big Chicken Deal
Hardees with Frankenstein Mouth and the Fun Machine!
Carvel dumpy the pumpkin (44 whopping oz) Wicky the Witch (45 oz)
McDonald’s Halloween Certificates with free roger rabbit offer!
1900 909 FRED $2 the first minute
Boglins Call in number 1-900
PAAS Halloween Makeup Kit – Safer than masks
Magic Manor Costumes and Hand Painted Masks
Spooky Goop Monster Makeup
Kooky Spooks Makeup – AMAZING
Showtime makeup – Halloween party
Ragstock – create your own costume
Fright Night Masks from Bug Light
Granola Dips – even Granola bars were getting in on the action
Zingers Pumpkin Decorating Kit
Hershey’s Kisses – Frankenstein
Halloween Baking with Pillsbury
Skittles for Halloween
Diet Coke Haunted House (Madeline Kahn)
MMs and Mickey Mouse and Halloween
Bates Motel Spuds Mackenzie
Fun Fruits Spooky Fruit
Great Pumpkin promo
Elvira and Alice Cooper MTV Halloween Night promo
Garfield Halloween Adventure and Peanuts promo
Count Scary from Wendys 3d glasses
Bugs Bunny Halloween Raggedy Ann and Andy Halloween special
Give Easter Seals Halloween Coupons – Safe treat
McDonald’s safety cuffs kids should wear them.
Duracell batteries safety
Pumpkin Cutter available at longs drugs and Safeway
Rayovac safety flashlights at Burger King
Blinking Pumpkin Light for safety
Halloween safety bags from Pizza Hut
Vincent Price Polaroid video cassettes
Cathedral board game
Gameboy Castlevania
TI Solar Calculator works in any light ANYLITE (even for Dracula!)
Haunted Mansion Long Branch
Brigantine Castle
Listen and download the Retroist Halloween Commercials Special Podcast
Download Episode (MP3)
Support the Show
You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.
SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON
If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.
Follow on your favorite platform
Get Updates on the Show
Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.
If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.
Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weeked.