Commercials are an important part of pop culture. They reflect the time we live in and can trigger strong feelings of nostalgia. So on today’s show, I share with you a few of my favorites from the past on the Retroist Halloween Commercial Specials Podcast. From food to haunted mansions, I play a wide array of ads, all of them focused around this most creepy of holidays.

Some of the shows are local selections. I really enjoy it when they mention unique locations and places, even when I don’t know them personally. So if a commercial is not from your area, I apologize. Hopefully next year, I will get a commercial from your area.

Are you interested in what commercial are included? Here are my rough notes:

Walgreens

Hallmark Scratch n Sniff stickers, Pumpkin beanbags, and Halloween decorations

Woolworth for all your Halloween needs. sounds to make you shiver

Hallmark – Halloween s Coming…what are you gonna do about it? Spooky Sounds Tape

Thrifty Stores – film to capture the moment

Walgreens Scary decorations and candy

LaVerdiere’s

Woolworth and Woolco costumes

Toys R Us has your costumes

McDonald’s Halloween Gift Certificates

Dunkin Donuts Halloween Donuts

Burger Chef – Halloween Magic Meal Trays

Roy Rogers Big Chicken Deal

Hardees with Frankenstein Mouth and the Fun Machine!

Carvel dumpy the pumpkin (44 whopping oz) Wicky the Witch (45 oz)

McDonald’s Halloween Certificates with free roger rabbit offer!

1900 909 FRED $2 the first minute

Boglins Call in number 1-900

PAAS Halloween Makeup Kit – Safer than masks

Magic Manor Costumes and Hand Painted Masks

Spooky Goop Monster Makeup

Kooky Spooks Makeup – AMAZING

Showtime makeup – Halloween party

Ragstock – create your own costume

Fright Night Masks from Bug Light

Granola Dips – even Granola bars were getting in on the action

Zingers Pumpkin Decorating Kit

Hershey’s Kisses – Frankenstein

Halloween Baking with Pillsbury

Skittles for Halloween

Diet Coke Haunted House (Madeline Kahn)

MMs and Mickey Mouse and Halloween

Bates Motel Spuds Mackenzie

Fun Fruits Spooky Fruit

Great Pumpkin promo

Elvira and Alice Cooper MTV Halloween Night promo

Garfield Halloween Adventure and Peanuts promo

Count Scary from Wendys 3d glasses

Bugs Bunny Halloween Raggedy Ann and Andy Halloween special

Give Easter Seals Halloween Coupons – Safe treat

McDonald’s safety cuffs kids should wear them.

Duracell batteries safety

Pumpkin Cutter available at longs drugs and Safeway

Rayovac safety flashlights at Burger King

Blinking Pumpkin Light for safety

Halloween safety bags from Pizza Hut

Vincent Price Polaroid video cassettes

Cathedral board game

Gameboy Castlevania

TI Solar Calculator works in any light ANYLITE (even for Dracula!)

Haunted Mansion Long Branch

Brigantine Castle

