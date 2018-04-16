This week’s Retroist Podcast is about the 1985 cult film classic, “Gymkata” I begin the podcast talking about my first exposure to the film. How I found the concept of combining gymnastics and karate compelling at first, but ultimately came to find this idea strange. Finally, I summarize my own martial arts style and how you can master it.

I first recorded this show 3 years ago and never finished editing it since I did not like how it sounded. So I re-recorded it and thought this version was a bit better.

On the show, I discuss the plot of the film before moving onto the people in front of and behind the camera, how well Gymkata was received, and much more.

Only a couple of episodes left for this season of the Retroist Podcast. I am already planning the next season. So if you have ideas, feel free to send them to me.

