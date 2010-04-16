Welcome to the Retroist Gummi Bears Podcast. Are you ready to bounce? Well you better because on today’s show I talk all about the smash Disney cartoon, The Adventures of the Gummi Bears. Which is one of Disney’s three best modern TV animation creations.

I talk about the story, the cast, and its successes. Then I cover the characters, the plot and it’s all too brief addition to Disneyland.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.