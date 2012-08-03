Welcome to the Retroist First Blood Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about Rambo: First Blood and touch on other Rambo stuff. I start off talking about my experience with the wave of Vietnam vet exploitation that starts in the 1970s and peaked in the 1980s. Then I get into the film itself, talking about the people in front of and behind the camera, the film’s reception and much more.

I am joined this week by metagirl with a new top 5 list, Vic Sage with a new “Why Should I Know this Person?” and Doug McCoy with a brand new segment “Also Ran”.

