Welcome to the Retroist Famous Nintendo Missteps Podcast. On today’s show I start off by talking about my slow adoption of the NES, then I move onto the 3 most famous Nintendo missteps (R.O.B, The Power Glove and the Virtual Boy).

I also do my very first and maybe last Top 5 List (I got new talent incoming).

Even though these might have not been great pieces of tech or were marketed poorly, they are a fascinating bit of gaming history, so I hope you enjoy hearing about them.

After listening to this episode you will definitely need to watch The Wizard on Amazon (rent it in HD for only $3.99. Not bad.)

