Welcome to the Retroist ET the Extra-Terrestrial Podcast. This week I talk all about the alien who stole our hearts, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. I talk about the making, the casting, its receptions, and much more.

Then I jump out of the film and talk about E.T. products and sponsorship. AND of course, we touch on the E.T. video game for the Atari 2600, which is not as terrible as people like to pretend is it, although it is also not as good as it could be. (could be its own podcast soon).

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist ET the Extra-Terrestrial Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.