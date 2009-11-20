Welcome to the Retroist Dungeons & Dragons Podcast. I begin by talking about one of my earlier experiences with the game. Then I talk about the creation of D&D. How it moved from supplement to game. How it grew HUGE and the various iterations over the years. I bring up the TV shows, movies, video games and so much more.

The episode contains a great audio treat that was put together by Retroist author, blogger, and collector Greg (RetroArt). Greg tracked down the legendary dice wizard Lou Zocchi, who founded Gamescience, and got him to talk about how he feels about the Retroist Podcast.

