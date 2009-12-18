Welcome to the Retroist A Christmas Story Podcast. You’ll shoot your eye out kid!

On today’s show, I talk about a slightly more modern holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.” This is a movie that is very dear to many people, so I am happy I finally get to talk about it.

I talk about the people behind the film, the story, the cast, and the film’s ongoing legacy. The show also has some great sound and music to get you in the holiday mood.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Christmas Story Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.