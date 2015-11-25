Welcome to the Retroist Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Podcast. On today’s show I talk all about the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. I have tried to release this episode during past Thanksgiving seasons, but it never came together.

I hope you enjoy it. I start off talking about how special this holiday is when it is spent with the people who make it special, then I move onto the special. I talk about the creator of the Peanuts, the producers, directors, animators, plot, voice talent, music and much more.

Show Notes

This is the third time I tried to record this show. I just never liked how it turned out. This one works for me. Hope it works for you.

So many people do the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving feast. I had thought about doing it and recording it for the show. Other people have done it and done it better. Just search and look at the images alone.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.