Welcome to the Retroist Blues Brothers Podcast. In this week’s show, I talk about the timeless musical comedy classic, The Blues Brothers. I start by talking about my first exposure to The Blues Brothers and how it leads me down a path of denial and misinformation that I sort of miss nowadays.

Then I talk about the creators of The Blues Brothers, the video games, the people in front of and behind the camera, the music, plot and much, much more.

I am joined again by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I Know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Charles Napier. The Zerbinator also returns this week to tell us all about the music in The Blues Brothers, in his segment, “Sounds Retro”.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment, please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Blues Brothers Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.