Welcome to the Retroist Animalympics Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the Lisberger-made animated classic, Animalympics.

I begin the podcast talking about how this movie had an impact on my participation in sports in high school.

Then I talk about the creation of the film, the talented people behind the movie, the reception, its tie to the real Olympics, and much more.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy.

