Welcome to the Retroist Fat Albert Halloween Special Podcast. On this episode of the podcast, I start off by talking about a much-missed Halloween pal from years ago. Then I talk about one of the specials we watched together, The Fat Albert Halloween Special.

I talk about the man behind the special, Bill Cosby, the origin of Fat Albert, the production company, the plot, the voice actors, the music, and much more. Halloween is approaching soon, so make sure you watch this holiday classic before it is too late.

