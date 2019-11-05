Happy Days was a TV show that during its long run would introduce many beloved characters. Some would get their own show, while others would just contribute to the rich tapestry that was the Happy Days Universe.

Two very famous characters who appeared in just eight episodes of the series, but are remembers fondly are the Tuscadero sisters, Pinky and Leather.

Pinky Tuscadero played by Roz Kelly

Carol “Pinky” Tuscadero was played by Roz Kelly and would appear in 3 episodes of the series. The aptly named Fonzie Loves Pinky: Part 1, Fonzie Loves Pinky: Part 2 and Fonzie Loves Pinky: Part 3. In these episode we learn about the dynamic Pinky. A gifted mechanic, Pinky is an old flame of the Fonz and they both still obviously have feelings for each other.

If you haven’t seen the show and have not surmised from her name, Pinky was obsessed with all things pink. Pinky believed everyone needed to “Think Pink” and her motorcycle and wardrobe demonstrated her affection for the color. Even the woman who surrounded herself with were known as, The Pinkettes.

It seems like Pinky was going to be in the show for the long haul. They heavily promoted her character, but this didn’t work out. Roz Kelly seem to not get along with people on the set, or at least that is what the internet says about the situation. In the end, she would get dropped from the show and Fonzy would need to find love interests elsewhere.

Pinky would make an appearance in the attempted Happy Days spin-off, Blansky’s Beauties. It is a brief appearance and since Blansky’s Beauties is set twenty years after Happy Days, her character is now much older.

Leather Tuscadero played by Suzi Quatro

Pinky’s sister would show up the very next season. Leather Tuscadero was the tough reformed criminal little sister. Played by the talented musician, Suzi Quatro, who on the show would front a rock band that Joanie Cunningham would join.

Leather would make several more appearances on the show, most notably as a love interest of Ralph Malph in the episode, Marion: Fairy Godmother. Leather was well-received enough that according to Quatro, they offered her a spin-off show of her own, which she turned down.

While well-remembered these two characters would only appear in a handful of episodes. So why does everyone who watched the show remember these characters? The characters themselves were also just that, characters brought to live, very ably by two talented actors. Sadly we never got to see them work together and perhaps even more unfortunately we never had the opportunity to see a Tuscadero Sisters spin-off.