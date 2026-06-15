The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant Marn's avatar
Grant Marn
2d

The more I read about fast food and experience it, the more I realize that your Mom was so right. So much of what was great about that experience when I was young...is now gone. Everything worth going there for has been eliminated by some franchisee complaint to HQ about kitchen complexity.

Wendy's amazing Works salad bar...gone. McDonaldland play areas...gone. Hot mustard sauce, fried apple pies and McRib...gone. Burger Chef's massive condiment bar and everything else...gone. KFC potato wedges and unbelievable buffet..gone. Taco Bell Quesarito...gone. Burger King cinnamon rolls...gone...but at least they kept those magical paper crowns.

None has been replaced by something better...just eliminated. Reduced. Simplified. Mechanized. All at the altar of efficiency.

My father has long said that we've actually forgotten what food tasted like then too. Fried in beef tallow he would say is remarkably better tasting. Vegetable oil is a poor substitute. He said that if we could go back to 1975, we would be shocked at how bland fast food is now...and how great everything tasted then.

A YouTuber confirmed it a few years back, finding a single outlet of a 70s fast food restaurant (can't remember which one) in Latin America that was still operating somehow... never changed...stuck in time...never heard they should wrap it up. Like those WWII soldiers from my youth you read about who never heard the War ended and just kept fighting. They just kept dropping that fry basket.

His first reaction? How much better it tasted...mind blowing. It served dozens, not billions and you could just taste the commitment.

It's funny, that as a kid in the 70s everyone looked to the future, confident that everything would be even better than the present. All futures would necessarily keep getting brighter. They had to...right? Science said so.

A false promise it turns out. Today, we constantly look to the past and realize what has been lost for little in exchange. My grandparents never did that...their past was decidedly not great. They preferred the present and future instead too.

Fast food is sadly no exception. It's now a vast wasteland of expensive sameness in identical rectangular taupe buildings. Like stumbling upon a familiar logo in the backrooms.

Thanks as always for the terrific history and perspectives here. Great work.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Retroist and others
Read December's avatar
Read December
2d

Have mercy…when a McDs burger could actually look like a rival to a Whopper in size. Even the Big Mac frowns and quivers in the presence of the Feast. [I think some woman named the Big Mac and got a raise for that, according to The Foods That Made America. But, the Feast actually looks like a Big Mac instead of a thin duplex.]

Reply
Share
6 replies by Retroist and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Retroist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture