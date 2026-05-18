The Retroist

The Retroist

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Aristotle Evangelos's avatar
Aristotle Evangelos
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Neither of those places existed up here (I'm pretty sure), but the restaurant Play Places were an important part of our ecosystem. Our oldest was born in 95 (we're early vintage Xers). In the early 2000s, we lived in a tiny appartment, and we didn't have much at home. There was a McDonalds with a large Play Place a quick bus ride away.

On some rainy or bitter cold days, it was a life and mental health saver. A Happy Meal, a toy (some of which are still kicking around the house), and then the kids played while mom and/or dad read a book or caught up on some work, munching on a few cold left-over fries.

I would call these memories of a bleak time in our lives now, but somehow warm at the same time. I realise I haven't seen a Play Place in a long time. It was funny to read in your article that these were designed with child health and development in mind. Today, they would be designed primarily around liability concerns, which I suppose is what killed them. Along with the general move indoors of children, and the growing availability of video game consoles at home. These were "indoor outdoor" spaces. You went out to go inside when it was necessary. When it became increasingly possible to just stay inside, I guess you did that.

We saw that difference with our youngest, born in 2006. By then we were more comfortable and established. Essentially, no one went outside. It was a completely different childhood from our oldest, just ten years apart.

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Vinvectrex's avatar
Vinvectrex
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I was too old for these places but they always looked so much fun to me. I had no idea of the link to McDonald's!

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