The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein's avatar
Jeremiah Jones-Goldstein
2d

I feel like these got to the point where everyone had at least one laying around the house somewhere. Hanging out with friends? Eventually someone was tossing one around. Going to your aunts house? There'd be one in the coffee table.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
2d

"..a short Archie Comics miniseries and coloring books that gave them a shared backstory and setting...."

For some reason, comic book makers and animators seemed to do this with a lot of toys at that time. And having kids hanging out with a gang of inanimate objects suddenly seemed normal...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Retroist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture