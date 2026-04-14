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John WB's avatar
John WB
3h

People driving hundreds of miles for McDonalds Pizza; I love it! I also love the graphic design where horizontal McDonald's Arches are used for Z's.

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
39mEdited

I remember when they launched this in Canada, and I thought, "What are they doing?" It just seemed like that generation of McDonald's executives wanted to control the entire fast food market by doing that. I wouldn't have been surprised if they had then added fried chicken to take out KFC, and/or upgraded the quality of their ice cream offerings to go after Dairy Queen (though the latter attempt would have been compromised by their notoriously malfunctioning ice cream makers).

The McDonald brothers did not serve pizza at the original McDonalds, nor did Ray Kroc insist on adding it when he franchised the chain around the world. Pizza is a "slow" food that takes time to be made well, and therefore it doesn't jell with the "fast" way McDonald's operates.

I think the company has learned since then to stay in its lane, with their major product upgrades focusing on things they were already serving and could be presented economically (e.g. coffee) and not things that would break the franchisee's banks. And thus, they remain in business, while Pizza Hut, which inspired the ill-conceived pizza venture, is no longer as popular as it once was...

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