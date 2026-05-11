The Retroist

The Retroist

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Adam Bauser's avatar
Adam Bauser
2d

Still have mine. Always liked the movie so I've always enjoyed playing it. Managed to get my kids to play it on family game night. They were not fans.

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TRT's avatar
TRT
1d

Saw one of those in the charity shop but walked by - it was full of worms.

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