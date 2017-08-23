Like many people who grew up in the eighties, I watched The Dukes of Hazzard. I liked the car chases, the simple plots, and the charisma of the actors. My grandmother knew that I was a fan and fed my fandom by purchasing me a Boss Hogg Action Figure.

The gift came out of nowhere. With gifts like that, they were usually bought in the toy section of the supermarket. Which was fine by me. I was just happy to get a toy. I tore it open and gave her hug and a thank-you. Then I ran to my bedroom to play with my new treasure.

My enthusiasm quickly turned to confusion. The Boss Hogg Action Figure looked cool and was true to form, but it was the only Dukes of Hazzard action figure I had or would ever get. Which would be fine, but it was a large format 8″ figure by MEGO and was well out of scale from my collection of GI Joe and Star Wars figure.

I had very few larger scale figures and I really disliked mixing toys that were not in the proper scale.

So Boss Hogg went up on the shelf. I would take him down and play with him when my grandmother was around. Hoping that if she saw my enthusiasm for the toy, she would buy me more. Sadly it didn’t work.

My guess is that she would have picked up more, but the Pathmark never carried other figures from the Dukes toy line.

I had Boss Hogg on my shelf into the nineties. He was in pretty pristine condition when he fell to the floor. Normally that was okay, but we had just gotten a new dog at the time.

This dog, much like them Duke Boys, did not like Boss Hogg. Not much was left of him when I got home from school. So I took what was left and tossed him in the trash.

Recently I have flirted with picking up another Boss Hogg to replace mine. They are surprisingly affordable after all these years. Who knows, maybe I will even pick up the rest of the collection finally to keep my new Boss Hogg company.

I seem to remember a commercial for the MEGO figures, but cannot find them online. So here is one for the General Lee (the real star of the show).

Dukes of Hazzard General Lee Toy Commercial