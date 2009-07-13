Share this postCylon Love Songs – “I Can’t Smile without You”www.retroist.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNotesCylon Love Songs – “I Can’t Smile without You”RetroistJul 13, 2009ShareShare this postCylon Love Songs – “I Can’t Smile without You”www.retroist.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNotesHere is a track from the very rare 1980 vinyl-only release of “Cylon Love Songs”. This album is very difficult to locate nowadays. So it is a real shame this has not been released on CD or as a digital download.ShareShare this postCylon Love Songs – “I Can’t Smile without You”www.retroist.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNotesPreviousNext