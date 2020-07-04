Here is Mr. Pitt, in his younger years as a smiling surfer type who, along with his pals, charms the woman and loves Pringles. This commercial was released in 1989. With its energy and rapid fire editing, you could see the direction advertising was headed.

Pitt was still in his twenties and yet to have his big breakthrough roles. But he does standout in this commercial, mostly for his reaction to this bear.

I have no idea what this is all about, but this editing is a work of genius.

While a lot of Pringles commercials focus on a specific type of Pringles, this commercial features regular Pringles, Corn Pringles, and Idaho Rippled Pringles.

Not much of a “plot” here, more an emotional reaction captured on camera. It is a mix of youthful energy and a love for Pringles. The commercial is silly, but expertly put together by Lawrence Bridges. It is kinetic and colorful.

They made another version of this commercial. This one has more of a plot. The guys’ car breakdown. They love Pringles. They meat women who love Pringles. They flirt with each other. Then the guys steal the women’s car.

Here is a longer version of the commercial that aired outside of the United States.

The internet has opened doors for us to track people’s careers like never before. It is a treat to spot people before they made it big and wonder if you can see the qualities that would make them become so famous.